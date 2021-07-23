Jennifer Lopez Is Trying to Keep Her Birthday Weekend With Ben Affleck Low-Key For a Very Intriguing Reason

Jennifer Lopez isn’t looking for anything fancy for her 52nd birthday on July 24, she’s going to keep everything a little bit quieter this year. With Ben Affleck back in her life, she’s choosing to wait until his Aug. 15 birthday, so they can do a bigger celebration together later in the summer.

That means her “very chill” day will involve “family and Ben,” “a great meal” and lots of time to relax, according to a Hollywood Life source. That’s a complete 180-degree difference from how they celebrated JLo’s 32nd in 2002 and 33rd birthday in 2003. Their first dating celebration involved a party with her family at Park restaurant in New York City, where he gifted her with a yellow-and-white-diamond Harry Winston bracelet, per the New York Post. And Lopez was treated like a total queen during their engaged year. Not only did Affleck host a surprise birthday party in Malibu with friends and family flown in from all over the U.S., but he also presented her with a Rolls Royce Phantom and diamond and topaz ring, per Hello! magazine.

While the JLo insider is promising that the pop star “isn’t expecting any lavish gifts,” she is hoping “to travel a little more” and ‘celebrate both their big days as the summer continues.” And just because she’s keeping it “low-key” this year, a second source doesn’t discount the possibility that we might see the couple getting “dressed up and heading out for the night” to enjoy the moment together.

So while some things seem the same as when they dated in the early aughts, some things are quite a bit different. With five children between them, they appear to be proceeding cautiously to make sure everyone is adjusting to the new situation. Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, 13, from her marriage with Marc Anthony, are “slowly getting to know” Affleck, per People, while the Oscar winner’s kids with ex Jennifer Garner, daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, plus son Samuel, 9, are also adapting well.

Will JLo get her wish for a simple day or will Affleck sweep her away with his grand gestures (acts of service has to be his love language) on her birthday? We will soon find out if she’s given a quiet dinner or a brand new rock for Jenny on the Block.

