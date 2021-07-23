Alex Rodriguez’s New Vacation Photos Suggest He’s Really Done Trying to Get Jennifer Lopez Back

Jennifer Lopez, who? That’s what Alex Rodriguez might be trying to tell the world now that new photos of his summer vacation on a yacht have been released. He doesn’t look like he has a care in the world as he enjoys the sun and the company of several beautiful women in St. Tropez, France.

The pictures show the former MLB star enjoying the two-story water slide from the side of the boat (a very Below Deck moment that Bravo TV fans can relate to). It looks like he hit the water with some speed and his butt took most of the force. But he didn’t have to worry because after hoisting himself upon the deck, he was greeted by several bikini-clad ladies. (See the photos on Page Six.)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made an unofficial Instagram debut and we are SHAKING! The couple looked totally cute celebrating with birthday gal, Leah Remini. 🍰 🎉https://t.co/YguPy5nzw5 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 23, 2021

According to the New York publication, Rodriguez is celebrating his 46th birthday in style with a trip around the Mediterranean Sea. The group has already hit Portofino, Italy and will be headed to Monte Carlo and Ibiza next. His latest adventures are a far cry from nursing his wounds with Instagram posts about his breakup from Lopez — it’s apparent he knows she has really moved on.

And in looking back over their relationship, things weren’t as easy as the couple portrayed them publicly. Besides postponing their wedding twice and that Madison LeCroy incident, they took the time to see a therapist when they felt like they needed a sounding board — but the wedding never got back on track. “It’ll happen when the time is right. I feel like it’s not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now, that’s not what life is about,” Lopez told Access Hollywood in December 2020.

With Lopez clearly invested in Bennifer 2.0, it’s best that Rodriguez move on with his life. And it looks like he’s having no trouble doing that — it’s smooth sailing ahead.

