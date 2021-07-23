Andie MacDowell Faced a Lot of Pushback Before Showing Off Her Gray Hair on the Red Carpet

Less than a month ago, Andie MacDowell became the internet’s latest obsession when she showed off her voluminous natural gray hair on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The longtime actress and model couldn’t have looked more radiant and full of confidence while posing for photographers — honestly, she was simply glowing! But now, MacDowell’s disclosed that she actually received some major pushback for embracing her natural hair color, and she was ready to shut those comments down immediately.

In a new interview with Vogue, the Four Weddings and a Funeral star revealed why now felt like the right time to let her hair go to its natural gray. “At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked badass with my gray hair,” she said, referencing her children — daughters Rainey Qualley, 31, Margaret Qualley, 26, and son Justin Qualley, 35. “When I pulled it up in a bun, all you could see was the salt and pepper, which is what I am, you know, dark and silver. I like to compare myself to George Clooney because why not?”

MacDowell honestly felt like “now it was time…to make that transition because I felt like it was appropriate for my personality and just who I am.” But upon telling her managers that she was ready to transition her hair and fully embrace its natural texture and color, she got pushback. “My managers had actually said to me, ‘It’s not time,'” the actress recalled.

Andie MacDowell at the premiere of ‘Everything Went Fine’ at Cannes AP.

Fortunately, MacDowell stood her ground. “And I said, ‘I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now. It’s time because in two years I’m going to be 65. If I don’t do it now, I won’t have the chance to be salt and pepper. I always wanted to be salt and pepper!'”

While she was resolute in her decision, MacDowell still had some apprehensions. “I was so cautious because I didn’t want anybody to be upset, and I was trying to figure out how I could wear wigs to please people,” she confessed.” But once MacDowell was wholly satisfied with the style of her hair, she felt so assured that “it was just so clear to me that my instincts were right because I’ve never felt more powerful.”

“I feel more honest. I feel like I’m not pretending. I feel like I’m embracing right where I am. I feel really comfortable. And in a lot of ways, I think it’s more striking on my face. I just feel like it suits me.” We’re absolutely obsessed with how confident MacDowell is feeling. The star has always been a stunner, but embracing where she is in life is honestly our favorite look on her so far.

