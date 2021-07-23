Tarek El Moussa & Christina Haack’s Relationship Has Reportedly Been Less-Than-Friendly For Some Time

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack aren’t having the best time together in their post-divorce life. After the news leaked that El Moussa blew up at his ex-wife on the Flip or Flop set last week, more details are putting their relationship into perspective — and it’s not a happy situation, unfortunately.

While a source told People that El Moussa did take ownership of the situation and was “super remorseful,” they also explained the reality of how the duo interact with each other. “They’re exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of co-parenting, they’re not friends,” the insider added. That makes life difficult for the children they share, daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5. The kids are straddling two different lives, El Moussa with his fiancée Heather Rae Young, and Haack moving on from her second marriage to Ant Anstead, and into a new relationship with real estate agent Joshua Hall.

Haack hasn’t made a public statement about the on-set verbal altercation, but she did post a photo on Instagram that alludes to the recent drama. “Ride or Die, she wrote in the caption. “Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors – remember that before making judgements and assumptions… and this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me.”

And truthfully, we never know what goes on behind closed doors and fans can’t believe that every scripted moment of their HGTV show is exactly how they interact off-screen. El Moussa and Haack built a family and a business together, but it still appears to be a situation that hasn’t found any balance yet — because they rarely get any time apart. If they aren’t working out the kids’ schedule, they are side-by-side, smiling in front of a camera having to pretend everything is OK between them. That isn’t an easy thing to do, especially when they both seem to want to move on from each other and have some much-needed space.

