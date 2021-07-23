Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Has Never Looked More Like Mom in This Gorgeous New Photo

Every time we see a new photo of Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe, we get whiplash — this mother-daughter duo always look so much like twins. And the newest photo that the Legally Blonde star shared to her Instagram Grid highlights just how much Ava is basically the spitting image of her incredible, accomplished mom. The photo, which Witherspoon shared to social media yesterday, featured the pair enjoying some sun and sand.

During their day taking in the fresh air, Witherspoon snapped a selfie with her 21-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe. While Witherspoon sported a soft smile, while Ava flashed her pearly white teeth with the biggest grin! Beyond their blissful expressions, it was hard to miss just how much Ava looks like her mom, who even posed a question to her millions of Instagram followers about her hairstyle and whether she should try a similar style to her daughter’s.

“My girl,” she began the caption, tagging Ava in the post, before adding, “*also: should I get bangs?” Naturally, fans and famous friends alike flooded the comment section of her post with total support for her potential new hairstyle. “Yes! Get bangs!” Zooey Deschanel, who’s basically the queen of fabulous fringe, commented, adding, “Also you look like sisters.”

Deschanel basically spoke for everyone with her observation that, yes, Witherspoon and her daughter basically look like sisters. Witherspoon’s bond with her daughter and sons Deacon Phillippe, 17, and 8-year-old son, Tennessee Toth, from her second marriage to Jim Toth, are each so important to her. And as her older children grow into adults, she’s reflected on how lucky she is to have a healthy, strong relationship with them.

“That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children,” she told Tracee Ellis Ross during their conversation for Interview magazine in June 2021. “I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now. So I’m really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It’s crazy.”

It’s so wonderful to see Witherspoon’s relationship with each of her children flourishing as they set out to pave their own path. Fans absolutely love getting to see snapshots from her time as a mom, and given how much Ava is looking more and more like Witherspoon each and every day, we cannot wait to see more from the pair in the near future!

