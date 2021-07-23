Hold On, Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Just Made Their Unofficial Instagram Debut

It finally happened, and it definitely wasn’t in the way we expected, but it looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made their unofficial Instagram debut! A snapshot of the pair was seen in a video compilation shared by the “On The Floor” singer’s friend Leah Remini from her June birthday soiree. Among the photos of the lavish decorations, guests, food and birthday cake was a black and white photo booth snapshot of Affleck and Lopez posing with Remini.

In the photo, Affleck had his arms wrapped around Lopez and Remini, and they each showed off some major smolder for the photo booth camera. (You can see the photo for yourself at the 32-second mark in the clip here.) Now, we totally understand that this isn’t an official image shared to Lopez’s IG, but the snapshot can count as the couple’s unofficial foray into social media, right? Well, the photo might actually be the best that fans can get at this point — and for the foreseeable future — especially considering that it doesn’t seem like either Affleck or Lopez will be sharing details about their rekindled romance any time soon.

Indeed, the Argo filmmaker and Hustlers star are taking a much different approach to their relationship this time around, and that was totally clear in a recent interview Lopez did on Today. During her joint interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lopez was asked by co-host Hoda Kotb if she is “happier” now that she’s with Affleck. “Every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I’m like, she looks happier. She looks happier. Are we happier?!” Kotb asked.

Instead of even attempting a vague, half-formed answered to the question, Lopez handled the situation effortlessly by turning the conversation back to the anniversary of the song, “Love Make The World Go Round,” a collaborative effort between Miranda and Lopez. “The song is out, five years since we’ve done it. And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now.”

Before the interview was over, Lopez coyly told Kotb, “You can call me. You have my number!” Since seemingly getting back together in May, nearly two decades after they ended their early aughts engagement, Lopez and Affleck have been prioritizing their relationship on their terms, not the media’s. It’s so refreshing to see this new iteration of “Bennifer” keep their private life as guarded as possible so they can focus on their relationship, respective careers and children.

