Prince Harry’s Memoir Will Reportedly Have a Princess Diana Focus

The announcement of Prince Harry’s 2022 memoir continues to rock the royal family because no one currently knows the content of the book, but one royal expert seems to think she has the inside track. Author Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: A Biography of a Prince, shared information from “a well-informed source,” who reportedly has the scoop on what the Duke of Sussex wants to write about.

“I’ve been told by a well informed source that Harry’s memoir will focus heavily on the death of his mother Princess Diana, and who he blames,” she wrote on Twitter. This topic will obviously carry a lot of weight in the chapters because his mother’s passing changed the entire trajectory of his life. He’s also often talked about how the grief over losing his mother at such a young age also affected his mental health. So yes, we agree this would be a big part of his memoir. However, Levin wasn’t done with her thoughts.

“It was a terrible tragedy but sad the man can’t move on,” she added in the tweet. How cruel. Grief has no timeline and it’s apparent that not having the Princess of Wales here to see his accomplishments and meet his young family is something that weighs heavily on him. So, of course, he will write about his mother in the book and hopefully, he will give us some insight as to how his mother’s charitable contributions as a royal impacted his philanthropic path. As Harry wrote in the official book announcement statement, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.”

U.K royal experts don’t agree with the journey that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken over the last several years because it doesn’t follow royal protocol, but that was a similar route that Princess Diana chose for herself. It was Harry who declared, “I am my mother’s son,” when he and Meghan Markle launched their Archewell Foundation, and it’s likely that we are going to see a memoir that reflects that because it is Diana’s legacy lives on through him.

