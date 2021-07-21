Kate Middleton & Prince William Using ‘Charm Offensive’ To Win Public Over Amid Family Feud

Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking matters into their own hands, after a year filled with headlines about the family feud. Their new strategy is designed to win the masses over in the U.K. and prove to everyone that they love everything about their lives as senior royals — and so far, it’s working.

Related story Our Favorite Photos of Kate Middleton Doing Regular Mom Things

It’s what royal author Duncan Larcombe is calling the “charm offensive” to let people know how relatable they are as royals. “There’s no doubt the Cambridges have taken [Prince Harry’s] accusation that William is ‘trapped’ in a role he doesn’t want and are determined to show that isn’t the case,” he told Closer magazine. Kate is making sure she’s “full of smiles” during her public appearances to not only look “happy” and “fun,” but Larcombe says it’s to send a message to the Sussexes.

Prince Harry agreed to publish his memoir with Penguin Random House for $20 million. This deal will help financially provide for his children, Archie and Lilibet. https://t.co/G8fiAVQWeA — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 21, 2021

“William and Kate have kept a dignified silence, but now they’re letting their actions do the talking,” he revealed. “It’s almost as if they’re sending a secret message to Harry and Meghan saying, ‘We’re going to keep going, we’re still here, we’re not backing down, we’re carrying on’. It’s a message to Harry that life continues – with or without him.” And of course, life will go on without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their senior roles. Both couples have dug deep into their philanthropic missions — the Cambridges through their royal platform and the Sussexes through their Hollywood connections.

But Larcombe thinks the “transatlantic popularity contest” between the two couples resulted in Kate and William stepping up how they handled their public relations since the stories Harry and Meghan were dishing out were anything but flattering. With this new approach, the Cambridges are embracing their roles as royals who are breezy, enthusiastic and authentic. It’s a PR ploy that the royal insider says is “winning” them new fans and adding even more drama to the royal family feud.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

