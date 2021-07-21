Channing Tatum Shares Rare Black-and-White Photo of 8-Year-Old Daughter Everly

Channing Tatum is getting pretty bold about sharing photos of his eight-year-old daughter Everly on social media. After posting a beautiful sunset shot of the two of them at the beach in late June, the Magic Mike star has given us another glimpse of his only child with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — and boy, is she cute!

This time around, the photo was in his Instagram Story with a black-and-white shot of his little girl playing with a toy while the sun streams in from a window. He added a caption to the story, writing, “Missing this little light being.” It’s so sweet because she seems lost in her thoughts and doesn’t seem to realize that her dad snuck a photo of the pensive moment.

His role as a single dad, after he and Dewan split in 2018, was one he had “a lot of fear about” because he was worried he couldn’t connect to Everly in a meaningful way. He decided to take a new approach to his parenting style and it has paid off tremendously. “I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both,” he explained to Parents magazine. “I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”

That newfound power as a single dad also led him to find inspiration in Everly for his children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella. Just like the lead character, his daughter is “bold, beautiful, and magical in every way.” His outlet for creativity led him to new ways of understanding his daughter and not missing out on all the cherished moments he has as a girl dad.

