Tori Spelling’s Daughter Stella Is All Grown Up at a Super Glam Photoshoot

Where did the time go? It seems like just yesterday Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s oldest daughter Stella was toddling around on one of their reality shows. Those days are long gone as the 13-year-old is following her parents’ footsteps into showbiz — and she looks so grown up!

Spelling shared behind-the-scenes photos and video clips on her Instagram page of the teen modeling for Petite ‘n Pretty’s Back-to-School campaign. The best part is that the former 90210 star put on her best Kris Jenner face and played momager for the day while her daughter got all glammed up. And mom couldn’t be prouder of her daughter and made sure to comment on Stella’s photo dump, “So proud of my baby girl. Your beautiful soul radiates!” Dad also chimed in, “So proud of this young lady. I still can’t get over how quickly she’s growing up. #beautifulgirl“

Stella looked really excited by all of the makeup and attention that a day on set gave her. She is her father’s twin, but has her mom’s gorgeous blond locks. Some of the backstage Instagram Story shots proved that the teen is an absolute natural when it comes to posing in front of the camera, so it looks like there will be another generation of Spellings in Hollywood.

The mother-daughter duo has always shared a close bond, especially after a then four-year-old Stella helped save her mom’s life. She rushed to get Dean when Spelling suffered from massive bleeding due to placenta previa during her pregnancy with son Finn. “She never forgets that. She says to me all the time, ‘Mama, do you remember that day when we woke up and you were bleeding?’” the reality star recalled to People in 2012. “And I [say], ‘I do remember that day because you saved me.’”

