Renée Zellweger Is Casually Moving Into Boyfriend Ant Anstead’s House

If there’s one thing Summer 2021 is going to be remembered for in Hollywood is the lightning speed of relationships. With Bennifer 2.0 on fast forward, it looks like Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are taking a move from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s playbook. But where JLo and Affleck have a long history together, this duo is still getting to know each other.

That doesn’t seem to matter to the Oscar winner and her TV personality boyfriend because Us Weekly is reporting that Zellweger is slowly bringing her items over to his house — piece by piece. Even though they’ve only been dating since June, “Renée is already moving things into Ant’s house,” according to the magazine’s source. The couple has been spotted in the Laguna Beach, California area, where Anstead has a home. The insider added that the actress feels “safe” with him because “he adores her.”

If you think adding a t-shirt and underwear in a drawer at your boyfriend’s house is a big deal, it’s gotten serious enough that Zellweger has been introduced to Anstead’s 22-month-old son, Hudson, from his marriage to Christina Haack. That’s a lot to process in such a short time — for the child and the adults. “Renée has met his youngest and [he] loves her too,” the source continued. “Renée is so great with kids and it warms Ant’s heart to see her be so good with [him].”

This unexpected pairing may be just what the two of them need — they are both in the entertainment industry, but different sectors. Zellweger and Anstead probably understand the unusual hours and the long days on set without their careers conflicting with one another. It just might be a match made in heaven that we never saw coming, especially now that Anstead is making room for Zellweger to nest.

