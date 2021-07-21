Britney Spears Has Way More to Say About Her Testimony & Life Under Her Conservatorship

After 13 years under her conservatorship, Britney Spears is only getting started when it comes to revealing how difficult her experience has been under the legal appointment. Spears has already had some major victories in her case, including appointing a new lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, and finally speaking for the first time in court on June 23 to share her testimony. But Spears isn’t done speaking her truth just yet — and she let her longtime fans and Instagram followers know in a new post she shared yesterday.

The “Toxic” hitmaker took to the social media platform with a message that read, “one day at a time” spelled out in Boggle dice letters on a green background. While the message seemingly pointed to how Spears is taking this experience day by day, her caption highlighted more of her hope and frustration in equal measure. “So I said ‘life goes on’ in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!!” Britney began her caption.

“In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here,” she wrote, adding three dove emojis and a slew of exclamation points after her words.

Indeed, Spears has only just begun to detail how difficult her life has been under her conservatorship. The pop star has already shared her testimony alleging abuse committed by her father, Jamie Spears, strenuous working conditions, and even being forced to have an IUD against her will. Since her shocking testimony, Spears has also continued to use her Instagram platform, which boasts more than 32 million followers, to speak her truth — and call out her family members.

In recent posts, Spears has seemingly left some messages for her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, referencing how “hurt” she was by the younger Spears doing remixes of her songs at an awards show, and more about the lack of help she got from her “support system.” Clearly, Spears has a lot more to say about her lived experience under the constraints of her conservatorship. We’re just glad she is feeling more empowered and has a platform to speak her truth.

