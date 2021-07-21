Dolly Parton Recreated Her 1978 Playboy Cover Look & We’re Honestly Obsessed

When it comes to music, philanthropy, and exuding confidence and poise on and off the stage, no one does it quite like Dolly Parton. The country music icon has always loved surprising her fans, and yesterday she really went all out with her latest post on Instagram. In the video post, the “9 to 5” singer perfectly recreated her 1978 Playboy cover, and donned the little number for someone special’s birthday!

Related story Dolly Parton Reveals the Surprising Secret to Her 54-Year Marriage

“Hey, today is July 20. It’s my husband Carl’s birthday,” Parton said, referencing her husband of more than 50 years, Carl Thomas Dean. “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Parton continued, calling attention to her Playboy Bunny outfit. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday,” she confessed. “Remember, sometime back, I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy,” she gushed.

Parton then shared she wanted to think of something to do for her husband’s birthday that would “make him happy.” Naturally, donning a recreation of her 1978 Playboy cover seemed like a fun idea! “He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not gonna try to talk him out of that,” she quipped. The 10-time Grammy winner then revealed that she did more than just put on her outfit.

In fact, Parton recreated the original cover by posing in the look that she was wearing! “I had a cover made of the new Dolly,” she said, holding up a framed side-by-side photo of the 1978 magazine cover with the new photo she took at age 75. While Parton joked that she was “kind of a little butterball,” in her first Playboy cover, she was definitely feeling herself in the new photograph.

“Well, I’m string cheese now. But he’ll probably be thinking I’m cream cheese, I hope,” she coyly said, winking at the camera. At the end of the video, Parton shared a photo taken as she presented the framed images to her husband. It was such a cute moment and — more than anything — we love seeing this couple stay sweet, fun, and flirty after all of these decades together.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite country music couples.