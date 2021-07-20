Gisele Bündchen & Lookalike Daughter Vivian Brady Are Glowing in This New Birthday Photo

We’re not going to lie: we might be seeing double. Gisele Bündchen and her 8-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, looked so much alike in a new photo Bündchen’s husband of more than 10 years, Tom Brady, shared to Instagram for her 41st birthday. The photo was absolutely stunning, and featured the longtime model and her daughter sitting together in the picturesque outdoors.

Bündchen had her arms wrapped around Vivian ever so tenderly, and the 8-year-old reclined into her mother’s embrace. The mother-daughter pair sported practically the exact same expression, which made Vivian look like the spitting image of her mother at just eight years old! While the photo was unquestionably stunning and touching, nothing could really match Brady’s caption, dedicated to his wife.

“Happy Birthday,” he began, adding two emojis with heart-eyes. “This has been an incredible year and it’s hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do! You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day!” Brady also added “Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida,” which loosely translates to, “I love you so much, my love my life,” from Portuguese to English.

Brady has really made it a habit of publicly doting on his wife, regardless of the occasion. And it’s always been fun for their longtime Instagram followers to see their children grow up to practically become their minis. Brady and Bündchen share Vivian along with their 11-year-old son Benjamin. Bündchen is also the stepmother to Brady’s 13-year-old son John “Jack” Moynahan, whom he shares from a previous relationship with actress and model Bridget Moynahan.

