Reese Witherspoon Just Unveiled Her Book Club’s Young Adult Summer Pick— & It’s 20% Off On Amazon

We’re already at the peak of summer and after the long road trips, days at the beach, and time spent with friends, even teens need a bit of a respite from the busy season. Fortunately, we have a new book recommendation perfect for the young adult in your life (or yourself!), and it comes with Reese Witherspoon’s seal of approval. Just on the heels of announcing her July summer book pick, the actress just unveiled her late summer Young Adult pick and it’s not only a New York Times bestseller — it’s also 20% off on Amazon right now!

Related story Reese Witherspoon Swears by This Plumping Lip Balm That’s Just $14 on Amazon

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Amazon Amazon.

The Downstairs Girl — Paperback $8.79 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

“The Downstairs Girl by [Stacey Lee] is clever, poignant and funny,” Witherspoon said of the novel, which is also an Amazon Teachers’ Pick. “It’s a bold portrait about a young Chinese-American woman named Jo who is faced with adversity and the realities of intersectionality in her community. As an anonymous writer in a local newspaper, this young woman is able to use her voice for greater good,” the actress writes of the book.

Witherspoon, a noted bookworm, even calls the story “a charming, yet timely & important” tale. If you or your teen aren’t totally sold on the book, here’s some more info! Right now The Downstairs Girl is available at 20% off its original price for a paperback copy. If you’re a purest who’s into hardcover, you’re in luck there, too.

The book is 23% off for the hardcover edition, and it’s 18% off the print price when purchased on kindle. There are so many options to check out this New York Times best seller. Whether your teen needs something to read before heading back to school, or you want to read along with Reese, The Downstairs Girl is definitely a book club pick you won’t want to skip!

Check out these other must-read books: