Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Looks So Much Like Her Mom in These Sweet New Modeling Photos

This might be the cutest kids’ campaign we’ve seen this year. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s daughter, Monroe, is starring in her first-ever modeling ad for OshKosh B’gosh. The 10-year-old is even playing her mom at the same age to honor the legacy she has created — from childhood through the entertainment industry.

Related story Everything We Know About Mariah Carey’s Twins Moroccan & Monroe

But take a look at those gorgeous curls on Monroe, they are just like mom’s stunning locks. The photos show a spunky and spirited tween, who takes after her mom in every way. But it’s the video that gives us goosebumps. Monroe talks about the legacy of Mariah, and you can tell she is so proud. “Someday, it’s going to be different. The melodies that live in my head, someday they will live at the top of the charts,” Monroe says in the commercial. “The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts. Artist of the year. Artist of the decade. Artist of the millennium. But the meaning is inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How’s that for a daydream?”

The sweetest part of the video is Monroe playing with a butterfly that lands on her finger. As any Carey fan knows, the symbolism behind Butterfly, the 1997 album that was a game-changer in her career, also marked her freedom from ex-husband and Sony Records music executive Tommy Mattola. Without that moment in her career, the life that followed wouldn’t have happened — and yes, that includes having the twins.

Monroe Cannon Courtesy of OshKosh B’gosh.

Carey also emotionally talked about how she was “determined” to fulfill her dreams as a young girl and now, she’s thrilled to pass that on to her daughter (and son Moroccan Cannon) “Now, as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts,” she explained in the press release. The “We Belong Together” singer wants to empower her children “to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”

It’s so great to see Carey have this full-circle moment with her daughter, who hasn’t been shy about her time in the spotlight. With both of her kids having previously made appearances in her Christmas specials, we wonder if this is the beginning of a career in showbiz for both Roc and Roe.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

