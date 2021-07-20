Jennifer Aniston Has Reportedly Been Seeing This Halle Berry Ex

Jennifer Aniston spent a decade-plus with the (often fictional) ins and outs of her dating life on the front page of every tabloid, and the past three years since her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2018 have seen her enjoying a well-deserved break from being linked to new romantic partners, with the exception of the odd freak-out over her ongoing chemistry with ex-husband #1 Brad Pitt. Which makes it all the more exciting that a new Aniston love interest could finally be in the air, at least according to a report from gossip blog celebitchy on the contents of the new print Us Weekly. While we apologize that Aniston will once again have to deal with peaked media interest in her love life, we feel equally compelled to admit that our own interest has never been stronger, as the magazine links Aniston to none other than Halle Berry ex Gabriel Aubry.

Here’s how celebitchy has reported Us Weekly’s print story: “Insiders say that Aniston is finally loosening up to the idea of casual dating — and most recently has been enjoying a fling with Halle Berry’s ex, Gabriel Aubry, 44.”

“‘Jen is so happy to be having fun again, but she’s doing things differently this time around,’ a source tells Us. ‘What’s most important to her right now is enjoying herself on a spontaneous level — and that applies to every aspect of her life.'”

Canadian model Aubry dated actress Berry from 2005 to 2010 after meeting at a Versace runway show, welcoming daughter Nahla together in 2008, a few years before their split. Berry has recently publicly blasted Aubry for the amount she pays him in child support, comments to which Aubry did not respond at the time.

“‘Jen likes that she can enjoy herself free of judgement or expectation,'” the source reportedly continued to Us Weekly. “That’s why Gabriel is great for her. He’s a laid-back and sensitive guy who’s not going to blab about things and Jen can feel safe knowing that what happens behind closed doors will stay private.”

Based on his limited media interactions with Berry, Aubry just might have the digital discretion Aniston has been looking for as she peruses her dating options.

