Kelly Ripa’s Cheeky Swimsuit Pic Shows Hubby Mark Consuelos’s Picture Perfect Reaction To Her Assets

Let’s be honest: there are so many Instagram couples out there that we can get overwhelmed with the amount of cute content they consistently drop. But one duo who never disappoints is longtime couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. In a new bathing suit photo that the Live with Kelly & Ryan cohost posted to the ‘Gram, Ripa sneakily captured her husband’s picture perfect reaction to her *ahem* assets. Honestly, the selfie was totally faultless and, like Consuelos, we cannot stop staring!

In the selfie, Ripa could be seen bending over in a black one-piece bathing suit, with her makeup-free face and blonde hair tussled in the breeze. Whether she was aware of it or not (let’s be honest, she totally was), Ripa snapped the photo right when her husband of 25 years was checking out her backside. Consuelos’ expression was priceless. The actor’s jaw totally dropped and his eyes were practically popping at the sight of his wife’s posterior.

Consuelos was pretty much stopped in his tracks by the sight, and it made for one of the best snaps on Ripa’s IG to date. “When the end is in sight……” Ripa cheekily captioned the photo, adding an emoji with a winking face and its tongue sticking out. That’s right: Kelly Ripa actually memed a photo of her husband. All through the comment section to her post were hilarious quips and compliments, including one from her own husband.

“Okay,” Consuelos wrote, adding a string of fire emojis and heart emojis. We absolutely love seeing Consuelos and Ripa so darn playful on the ‘Gram after 25 years of marriage and three children! The couple’s cute content rarely disappoints, and it’s just so fun to see their relationship thriving and flourishing in Hollywood after meeting decades ago on All My Children. We’re sure that they have plenty more cheeky snaps up their sleeves, but for now, this selfie truly can’t be beat.

