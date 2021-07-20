Tarek El Moussa Reportedly Blew Up at Christina Haack Comparing Her to Heather Rae Young

There was reportedly some explosive behavior on the set of Flip or Flop last Wednesday. Tarek El Moussa allegedly raged against his costar and ex-wife Christina Haack on the set of the HGTV series — and what he said was truly shocking. El Moussa’s volatile outburst began when Haack signaled to her former husband and current costar that she and the crew were ready to begin filming a new segment. Then, El Moussa completely lashed out.

According to TMZ, El Moussa went on a “verbal tirade” and singled out Haack — with no mention of other crew members in the report. At one point, his insults turned cruel and personal, comparing Haack to his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, in some of the lowest terms. El Moussa allegedly said that Young is “hotter” and “richer” than Haack. But the insults didn’t end there.

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall are in love with these new pics and details on their relationship.

Another source told TMZ that El Moussa “boasted” about how he “made” Haack who she is today. He even allegedly called her a “washed-up loser” and insinuated that he “enjoys watching her fail.” During the alleged tirade, El Moussa yelled at Haack, “Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning,” and reportedly ended the rant by allegedly screaming, “the world knows you’re crazy!”

TMZ also reported that this isn’t the first time that El Moussa has verbally lashed out at Haack, and that this latest outburst stemmed from El Moussa’s feelings about Haack admitting to smoking toad venom in an Instagram post about her new boyfriend Joshua Hall and his overall concern for their two children — daughter Taylor, born in 2010, and son Brayden, born in 2015. The two are also executive producers on the show, which means there will always be some tension and disagreements on set, per TMZ. But that’s still no excuse for El Moussa’s verbal assault on Haack.

The HGTV stars have a relationship that goes back years. The couple married in 2009 and went on to film Flip or Flop, which premiered in 2013. After welcoming their two children, the couple’s communication began to break down. Haack returned to work just four weeks after welcoming Brayden, which definitely contributed to her stress. “It was too soon for me,” she explained to People in 2017. “I was overwhelmed. Tension between me and Tarek was high.”

By 2018, the couple was officially divorced and have each since gone on to form new relationships, with El Moussa’s engagement to Young and Haack’s new beau Joshua Hall following her divorce from Ant Anstead. While Haack and El Moussa continue to co-parent their children and work together, we really hope that El Moussa can find a way to communicate with Haack instead of lashing out with such cruel words. No one deserves that.

