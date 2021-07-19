Prince Harry’s Memoir Announcement Is Reportedly Causing ‘Chaos’ in the Royal Family

While longtime royal family fans’ interest was definitely piqued on Monday after Random House press announced it would be publishing a memoir by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s own family was reportedly less than thrilled with the news. The memoir, which will be ghostwritten by J. R. Moehringer, will cover Prince Harry’s “lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father,” per Random House’s Twitter account. Once word of Prince Harry’s upcoming project traveled across the pond, things reportedly went into “chaos.”

A palace source reportedly shared with Page Six that “no one knew” about Prince Harry’s memoir. “There was chaos when the Page Six story came out,” the source continued. Another source reportedly told Page Six that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, was completely “surprised” by the news, though there have been signs for the past few months that there was more to the strained father-son relationship than the public currently knows.

Since making the decision to take a step back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have revealed more details about their experiences in “the Firm.” Prince Harry has been very vocal about the difficulties he and his wife faced, including a lack of mental health resources when Meghan was grappling with suicidal ideation. The now-father-of-two has also been critical, however, of the system of which his family is a part.

“I am part of the system with them, I always have been, but I guess — and I’m very aware of this — my brother can’t leave that system, but I have,” Harry shared during his and Meghan’s March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. “My father and my brother are trapped,” Prince Harry continued, adding, “They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that.”

Along with the upcoming memoir, Prince Harry and Meghan are already creating an empire of their own from their Montecito home. Harry has already seen success in his collaborative efforts with Apple TV+ and Winfrey’s show The Me You Can’t See, while the Duchess of Sussex is already getting ready for her work on Netflix’s Archewell Productions collaboration — animated children’s series Pearl. While the latter two projects seem to focus more on the couple’s service interests and initiatives, this memoir has the potential to deepen the riff between Harry and his family — something he’s surely considering while telling his truth.

