Donald Trump Jr.’s Longtime Girlfriend Reportedly Seems ‘Cautious’ With the Former President

Donald Trump isn’t the easiest to get along with, and that’s something Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, seems to understand quite well. A new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that’s releasing on Tuesday, gives some insight into the dynamic between the former president and his son’s girlfriend — let’s just say it appears to be a bit strained.

Related story See Donald Trump & More of the Trump Family in This Photo Album

The book describes her approach to Donald as “cautious and formal,” via Vanity Fair, like someone who would like their relationship to be more informal, but they haven’t reached that point. The authors share a moment while they were interviewing the 45th president at Mar-a-Lago where Guilfoyle timidly approached her boyfriend’s dad to come join her table and greet her guests. The excerpt reads, “‘They’re huge supporters of yours,’ Guilfoyle stressed. Trump nodded and smiled, telling her he would swing by.”

'I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year' $20.38 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This awkwardness may seem out of left field, especially since the former news anchor has remained one of Donald’s most loyal advisers (and we know it’s loyalty that he loves), but she may have gone too far by becoming national campaign chair for Eric Greitens’ controversial Senate campaign in Missouri. The former Governor of Missouri has some horrific allegations of sexual assault with a woman he had an affair with that ultimately led to his resignation from office — not exactly a stellar track record. When Donald found out his son’s girlfriend was involved in the campaign, a source dished the behind-the-scenes drama to Politico Playbook, “Trump thinks Greitens is problematic, and that Kim is annoying,” the insider revealed. “He said, ‘Why the f**k is she working for him?’”

Guilfoyle might be well aware of how Donald feels about her, so she’s treading lightly with him. And with the power shift of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner stepping away as the family favorites, it’s been an opportunity for Donald Jr. to become his father’s favorite ally — and that’s likely something Guilfoyle doesn’t want to screw up. But it sounds like she has a long way to go to establish herself in the Trump family because Donald appears to be side-eyeing her motives.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

