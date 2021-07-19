Prince Harry’s Tell-All Memoir May Be a Sign He’s Done With the Royal Family For Good

If anyone was worried about when Meghan Markle initially started working on the Netflix deal for her animated project, Pearl, that was all forgotten within hours because Prince Harry’s news was even bigger. The Duke of Sussex is working on a memoir that will be considered “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” per Random House’s official Twitter account.

The palace public relations team is probably going into overdrive right now wondering what Harry could possibly write about in the 2022 book. While the publishing company is promising an overview of his life “from childhood to the present day,” our wheels are turning because this doesn’t seem like a step toward reconciliation with Prince Charles and Prince William. The public tweets also reveal that it will be “an honest and captivating personal portrait” and one that will be “an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Breaking news! Random House is honored to announce a forthcoming memoir by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, to be published globally in late 2022. pic.twitter.com/NUzXwntuKq — Random House (@randomhouse) July 19, 2021

This big step proves that he and Meghan Markle have no plans (like ever) to return to royal service. They have created a path for themselves in the United States — and have left their senior roles behind them for good. “Insiders are already discussing how much he’ll go in detail about his family after a huge fallout with William and accusing William and Charles of being trapped in their roles on the bombshell Oprah interview,” a source told Page Six. This comes on the heels of a rift that looked like it had the potential to heal after the Princess Diana statue unveiling, but this news has got to be rocking the palace to its foundation right now.

If the Duke of Sussex tells more insider tales behind the palace walls, will there ever be an opportunity to have an amicable relationship with Prince Charles and Prince William? We are dying to read the book, which will be ghostwritten by J. R. Moehringer, but we hope that Harry understands the consequences of dishing about royal secrets — the monarchy hates a rogue family member, especially one they no longer have any control over.

