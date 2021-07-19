Ice T’s Young Daughter Could Not Look More Like Her Dad in This New Photo

Coco Austin was promoting leggings on her Instagram account when a mother-daughter photo in the series caught our eye. It was the last photo she snuck into the carousel that had us taking a closer look. Her adorable daughter, Chanel Nicole Morrow, looks exactly like dad Ice-T — not even just a passing resemblance, she is his mini-me with pigtails.

Their sweet five-year-old shyly smiled at the camera as mom balanced her on her hip. The long pigtails with bright pink bows show she has Coco’s sense of style, but we can see Ice-T in those eyes, her cute little nose and her mischievous grin. We weren’t the only ones who saw the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor in his daughter. Instagram users jumped in the comments, “Ice T dont need no paternity test,” one account wrote. Another chimed in, “Omg!!!! She looks just like her Father!!!!!”

And it’s very clear that Coco and Ice-T adore their daughter so much that they are good with the size of their family. “I think about this over and over because I love being a mom, but the way we travel is so extremely hard,” she E! News in 2018. “Honestly, I think our life fits one child only.” Chanel does have two much-older siblings, Letesha Marrow, 45, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 29, from her dad’s previous relationships, so she’s definitely not lacking any attention.

And even if Chanel looks like her dad, she has her mom’s outgoing personality. From shoes to her love of the camera, their daughter might just follow in Coco’s footsteps as a fashionista. “She wants to look… very stylish,” Coco explained how dressing up was something they had in common. “And then she wants for you to take a picture of her.” Like mother, like daughter in personality, but the rest is all Ice-T.

