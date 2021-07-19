Britney Spears Is Feeling Bolder Than Ever With This Message We Assume Is For Jamie Lynn Spears

Updated July 19, 2021, 12:30 p.m. ET.: Britney Spears has updated the caption of her latest Instagram post from what fans believed to be a clear dig at sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The caption now only reads “RED 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!! Pssss … this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance 💃 … if you don’t like it … don’t watch it 🍒🍒🍒 !!!!!.”

Related story 20 Most Important Celebrity Lawsuits Over the Years

Published July 19, 2021, 12:08 p.m. ET:

After a major victory in her conservatorship case, Britney Spears has become totally unapologetic on social media, especially when it comes to calling out members of her family. The pop star took to Instagram yesterday, just hours after her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, posted a series of photos wearing a red outfit. The elder Spears’ post in question seemingly called out her younger sister, and she may have left some hints in her caption so that her fans and followers knew exactly who she was referencing.

In the video post that Britney shared, the “Toxic” hitmaker did some on-point choreography to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.” The caption, however, sent a not-so-subtle message to its recipient. “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today …. PS RED,” Britney captioned the video. The entertainer also called out critics of her dance videos once again, writing, “Pssss … this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance … if you don’t like it … don’t watch it.”

After taking a look at the caption, we cannot help but notice two major clues that seemingly point to Jamie Lynn as the intended receiver of Britney’s message. First of all, the first line in Britney’s caption (“May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today”) might be a call out to the caption of Jamie Lynn’s July 19 post, which originally read “May the Lord the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit,” along with a peace sign emoji and red heart.

It’s important to note that Jamie Lynn’s post was shared on Instagram hours before Britney’s reply, and since then Jamie Lynn has amended the caption to just the two emojis. The second clue was, actually, pretty obvious. “PS RED” may have called out the red outfit that Jamie Lynn was wearing in the same carousel post from hours earlier. Indeed, tension between Britney and her family has definitely heightened as her conservatorship case plays out in the public eye.

But this isn’t even the first time Britney has called out her sister, in particular. In fact, in another previous Instagram post, Britney disclosed to her followers that she was really “hurt” by her sister’s actions in the past. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!” Britney wrote. The singer recently retained the counsel of Mathew Rosengart for the next step in reclaiming her autonomy from the conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears. We’re totally seeing a new version of Britney on social media, and as long as she’s fighting for what she deserves, we don’t expect to see her back down anytime soon.

Before you go, click here to see family feuds we can’t believe played out in public.

