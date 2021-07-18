Jamie Lynn Spears May Have Just Sent a Message Back to Britney Spears, Following Criticism

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Right when we thought things with the Spears family couldn’t get any more involved, the Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears drama is heating up. It started when Britney finally spoke out on her Instagram this weekend about some things that have been upsetting her — including Jamie Lynn Spears’ performance remix of Britney’s own hit songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. (“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!” she wrote on Sunday.) A day earlier, she posted another message that many fans think was directed in part at her sister, writing, “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!” And while Jamie Lynn has yet to explicitly and directly comment on Britney’s posts, we’re wondering if her latest Instagram caption is directed at her older sister. Check out what she posted:

Jamie Lynn posted a series of photos to Instagram in a stunning red suit matching set with red pointed-toe heels, but it’s her caption that really caught our eye. It read, simply, “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit✌🏻❤️.” I don’t know about you, but that sounds like it could be a passive way of directing a message to Britney. It’s also very telling that Jamie Lynn turned the comments off for the post, making us think she had a feeling people may connect her caption to the star. Jamie Lynn also posted similar sentiments to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, writing that she was “Feeling solid, stable, and still on this beautiful Saturday” and that “God is all around.”

Britney’s fans have been critical of Jamie Lynn, and it’s becoming pretty clear that, despite the fact that Britney sent toys to Jamie Lynn’s little ones recently, Britney herself is frustrated with her sister, too.

 

