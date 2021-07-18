Ant Anstead Isn’t Giving Renee Zellweger All the Credit for His Newfound Happiness

Fresh from his official divorce from Christina Haack, Ant Anstead surprised us all by moving on with Renee Zellweger, but that’s certainly not the only reason why he’s seemed incredibly happy lately. Anstead has no doubt been through a lot this year, going through an incredibly public split that he did not initiate. And while we’re glad to see both Anstead and Haack moving on with new partners, Anstead’s recent Instagram post makes it pretty clear that despite the new special someone in his life, his current happiness isn’t just because of his new lady. So where exactly is this joy coming from?

Anstead posted a joyful photo of himself with a pup (reportedly one of Zellweger’s!) against the backdrop of a pretty stunning sunset, writing, “Desert nights and doggies 💫” Many fans commented on the sweet pic, including Anstad’s ‘Breakup Recovery’ coach, Mark Groves, to which Anstad referenced having “someone I would love you to meet.” But another comment clearly caught Anstead’s attention, too: “Is that big smile due to a new love????” one fan asked. Surprisingly, the Wheeler Dealers host wrote back to set the record straight, saying, “…. nope. That’s self love ❤️ x.”

Self-love is incredibly important for all of us — and we love that Anstead is giving it credit for his positive spirit. It’s clear that despite a difficult year, Anstead has been filling his cup with other things that bring him joy — spending time with his 1-year-old son Hudson, buying a new home, and most recently, sharing his new book, Building a Special, with the world. We honestly aren’t surprised to see him writing this.

We’re glad to see Anstead in such a good place following his public divorce. And while we’re sure Zellweger adds much joy to his life, it’s nice to see that self-love is what’s at the center of his happiness these days.

