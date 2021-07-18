Britney Spears Calls Out Sister Jamie Lynn & Anyone Who Criticizes Her Dance Videos in New IG Post

Britney Spears has had quite the year. After the #FreeBritney movement evolved and that bombshell documentary about the pop star was released, the media attention surrounding Spears and her conservatorship amped up. In her latest Instagram post, Spears is finally using her voice to speak up about her frustrations surrounding her situation — and she called out both critics of her dancing videos, and — in a surprising dig — her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

It seems like Spears really is done with all the criticism, and honestly who can blame her? On Instagram, she shared a graphic that reads, “Take me as I am or kiss my ass eat shit and step on Legos.” Spears has made a show of Instagram posts focused around positivity, — from dancing to cheeky swimsuit pics — but with the latest twists in her conservatorship battle, she’s done a 180 with her last two Instagram posts, calling out people who are just now coming to her defense after being silent in the past, as well as slamming those who don’t like her dancing videos. Spears admitted in her shocking deposition that even if she didn’t want to perform, she pretty much had to, and in the long caption on her most recent IG, she revealed she’d “much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas.”

What surprised us the most from her caption, though, was her comment about her sister, Jamie Lynn. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams” Spears recently sent Jamie Lynn’s children toys, so it seems like she may be trying to move past the hurt…but it clearly still stings.

Honestly, all of this breaks our hearts. There seems to be a constant trend about Spears not having much of a say over her life and this is just another reason this conservatorship seems incredibly unhealthy and controlling. We’re so glad to finally see Spears gaining the courage to speak to the world with an unfiltered voice.

