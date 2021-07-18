If there’s anyone who has been living her best life recently, it’s Jennifer Lopez. The singer has been glowing non-stop since her high-profile reunion with beau Ben Affleck went public — and despite some shady posts from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez here and there, it seems like she’s been living on cloud nine since. (In the future, for what it’s worth, she may be living in this $65 million mansion.) Basically, there’s no room for drama when you’re blissfully happy! And part of Lopez’s joy, of course, comes from time spent with her adorable twins. The Hustlers star recently shared a sweet snap of herself with her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz on Instagram and the mother-daughter duo so happy (and also a little like twins?!). See for yourself below.

“#WeekendVibes with my coconut 🥥✨💗,” J.Lo captioned her post — so cute! Both Emme and her mama are flashing smiles at the camera as they snap their selfie, and we love it when we get a sneak peek at their relationship — both on the Super Bowl stage and in regular, everyday moments like this.

Lopez, of course, shares 13-year-old Emme and her twin brother Max — whom she calls her “coconuts” — with ex-husband Marc Anthony. When it comes to co-parenting, these two have always been incredible at putting their kids first. And as Bennifer 2.0 seems to get ever more serious, it’s also nice to see that Affleck has taken it upon himself to spend some time alone with Lopez’s kiddos, too.

