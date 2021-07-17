Sharon Stone & Son Roan Stun in Rare Red Carpet Appearance in Cannes

It’s always nice to see a proud celebrity parent bring their children on the red carpet. Fans of Julia Roberts got a treat when her 16-year-old daughter Hazel made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with dad Danny Moder, and now Sharon Stone is proudly showing off one of her own kids. As host of the Cannes annual amfAR gala, Stone walked the red carpet alongside her adult son Roan Bronstein Stone — and the pictures are gorgeous.

Related story All the Celebrities on the Golden Globes Virtual Red Carpet

Sharon Stone and Roan Joseph Bronstein Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Sharon wore a lavender floor gown adorned with crystals to the star-studded event. (Orlando Bloom, Regina King, Swizz Beatz, Rachel Brosnahan, and many more were at the gala.) She accessorized her look with pink crystal and green drop earrings. As for her plus-one, Roan wore a classic black tuxedo accompanied by a very dapper bow tie. The 21-year-old posed for and swung his arm around his mom. It’s no surprise that Sharon wanted to share the special moment with her son, and the pair looked so happy to be at the event together.

Sharon Stone, Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone KCS Presse / MEGA

In addition to Roan, Sharon is also mom to sons Quinn Kelly, 15, and Laird Vonne, 16. Sharon and her ex-husband Phil Bronstein adopted Roan in 2000; Sharon adopted her two other sons on her own years later. Since then, Sharon has made sure to maintain a rather private life for all of her children — so this rare glimpse of the proud mama and her oldest child is all the more welcome.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.