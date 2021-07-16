Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Summer on Deck
Kate Middleton’s Birthday Tradition For Prince George May Have Been Ruined by Internet Trolls

The royal family has been through a lot this year, from Meghan and Harry’s bombshell Oprah interview to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, and we can only imagine how stressful it’s been for Kate Middleton and Prince William. Now, it looks like there’s one more disruption to their routine that may be headed their way as Kate and William are reportedly considering not posting their yearly birthday photo of Prince George. Apparently, George has been the target of many negative comments and it supposedly made Kate second guess if she should post his birthday photo this year.

If you didn’t already notice, Kate Middleton has a birthday tradition for each of her children where each year on their birthday she posts an official photo of them. Honestly, we think it’s adorable.  However, a royal insider told the Daily Mail, “There are rumors that we might not see the photograph [of Prince George] when he’s eight, because they’ve been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven.”

We totally understand her frustration. The internet hate needs to stop in general, but especially when it revolves around innocent children…including Prince George. Although it would be sad for George’s birthday photo to be kept private, we are in full support of Kate Middleton doing everything she needs to in order to protect her son. I think we can all agree that family comes first, and keeping our little ones safe is a priority. We hope the public will get the message and stop the hate towards the soon-to-be 8-year-old prince.

