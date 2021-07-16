Naomi Campbell’s Baby Girl Is Already in Couture Just Like Her Mama in This Rare New Pic

Clear the runway, because there’s a new little fashion model who’s ready for the catwalk — well, almost. Naomi Campbell’s baby daughter wore a Versace onesie in a rare photo the mom posted to her Instagram Story yesterday, and the designer threads looked absolutely perfect on the infant. In the image, which was carefully captured to omit her baby’s face, Campbell showed off nearly the entire garment as a thank you to the fashion house and the late designer, Gianni Versace.

All across the crisp, white fabric was the iconic Versace emblem in hues of burnt umber, aqua, and more. The onesie also featured tiny gold buttons and covered the baby girl’s little feet. Campbell couldn’t express her gratitude enough, writing at the bottom of the image, “I love you Gianni Versace.” She also added a red heart emoji and a few dove emojis, too.

Naomi Campbell/Instagram. Naomi Campbell/Instagram.

Since her May 2021 announcement that she’d officially become a mom, Campbell has surely been spending these precious moments with her daughter and enjoying every second of motherhood. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” the caption to Campbell’s Instagram announcement read, along with a photo of the model’s hands cradling her baby girl’s feet. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.”

At 51 years old, Naomi Campbell has conquered the runway, the world of fashion at large, and so much more. It’s amazing to see her in this new chapter of life and managing it with the same emphasis on poise and meticulousness as before — plus, we totally understand why she’s earnest about keeping her daughter’s identity as private as possible. But just imagine: in a matter of years, fans could see Campbell’s own daughter on the runway beside her! Who wouldn’t love to see that?

