Courtney Stodden Does Not Feel Sorry For Chrissy Teigen Amid Her ‘Cancel Club’ Woes

It looks like Chrissy Teigen’s recent apology to Courtney Stodden wasn’t enough…Teigen has been in a ton of hot water lately due to her past bullying comments resurfacing around the internet. Many people have spoken up about Teigen’s cyberbullying including Courtney Stodden, who shared hateful, threatening messages Teigen had sent them. Honestly, we were kind of shocked to hear Teigen saying mean things to so many people — and kind of not so shocked when Stodden, who identifies as nonbinary, reassured everyone that they don’t feel sorry for Teigen in light of her new “cancel club” comments. In a TikTok responding to Teigen’s Instagram about her struggles after being “canceled,” Stodden made sure to make it very clear that they believe her struggles could go away with one simple act.

Related story Chrissy Teigen Admits Khloé Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Was a Revelation For Her Too

In their TikTok, Stodden superimposed themself onto Teigen’s controversial Instagram post with audio that sounded like someone laughing and gestured to the words “Just be nice”. We totally understand where Stodden is coming from. If Teigen hadn’t made harsh comments at people then she wouldn’t be in this situation.

Yesterday, Teigen posted on Instagram that she was struggling to adjust to her new, less-beloved reality: “[It] just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s*** in real life…I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot.”

Teigen specifically targeted Stodden in the past, telling them to kill themself on social media — so it’s understandable that they wouldn’t have much sympathy for Teigen. Frankly, we hope that Teigen can take Stodden’s advice moving forward. We are curious as to what this whole situation means for her future. If anyone can bounce back, we believe it would be Teigen, but the moral of the story in this situation is to be kind to people, no matter what, even when you’re not having a good day. We hope that Teigen has learned her lesson and we look forward to seeing what she does in the future to further making amends.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who aren’t on social media.