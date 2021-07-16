Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Just Toured a $65 Million Mansion They Might Live In Together

It looks like Los Angeles might be getting a new power couple as residents in one of their most famous neighborhoods! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles yesterday and it looks like the two stars may have set their sights on a property in the luxurious (and pricey) Holmby Hills community. The twosome was seen touring a sprawling mansion, which just so happens to feature a jaw-dropping price tag.

Related story These Celebrities Have More Homes Than They Could Reasonably Need

The couple was spotted touring a mansion in the affluent community — home to a number of rich and famous stars — that was priced at roughly $65 million, per TMZ. According to the outlet, however, a source revealed that Lopez is only looking for a home herself — not planning to shack-up with Affleck just yet. But the home, which features eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, seems pretty excessive for just Lopez and her 13-year-old twins. So, perhaps there is room for a few more residents in the future.

What happened to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's first relationship? Bennifer’s demise was simply a matter of timing and priorities. https://t.co/Vdsix8wjYR — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 17, 2021

Affleck and Lopez’s rekindled romance has been progressing fairly steadily since they seemingly got back together after their secluded excursion to Montana in May. In fact, not too long ago a source revealed to Us Weekly that Affleck and Lopez were planning on moving in together sometime in the near future. “Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working,” the source shared. “They plan on moving in together very soon.”

Indeed, there have been clear signs that the filmmaker and singer are committed to this new iteration of their relationship. Affleck was recently spotted spending time with Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, along with two of his three children (whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner), which marked a big sign of trust between the two. From spending time with their respective children, finding time for date nights, and even hitting a major L.A. couple milestone of passing the time in traffic, it sure looks like “Bennifer 2.0” is here for the long haul.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who famously broke up and got back together.