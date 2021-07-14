Demi Moore’s Bikini Body Is Out of Control in This Stunning Mirror Pic

It’s summertime, which means the rich and famous are off frolicking and enjoying some of the most stunning, luxurious sights out there — including Demi Moore! The actress has been spending her days in “paradise,” soaking up the sun and lounging in the cool breeze. Today, however, Moore graced her longtime Instagram followers with a new mirror selfie of her bikini body that was practically too hot to handle.

In the mirror selfie snap, the actress posed up in a two-piece from the brand Andie — specifically, the Santorini top and bikini bottom. The black bikini accentuated Moore’s figure effortlessly, and the unedited snap put Moore’s bod front and center. The second image in the carousel post featured a look at the sparkling blue water, while the third photograph captured a candid snap of Moore pulling her long, raven-black hair back. “Getting ready for another day in paradise,” she captioned the snaps.

Sporting some sexy swimwear has actually been pretty routine for Moore as of late. The actress and all three of her adult daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer Willis — posed for a series of photographs modeling some swimsuit selections from the aforementioned brand. All four women looked truly stunning, and Moore’s daughters bore such a striking resemblance to their famous mom — with some notable features attributed to the girls’ famous dad, Bruce Willis, too.

This latest post, however, was truly all Demi. The simple black two-piece gave us some major Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle vibes, and Moore was clearly feeling herself!

