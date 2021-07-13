Ben Affleck’s Latest Outing With Jennifer Lopez’s Twins Is a Huge Sign of Trust

Ben Affleck took a major step with Jennifer Lopez over the weekend, but it didn’t actually involve JLo directly. The actor was the head babysitter in charge when it came to her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, last weekend in Los Angeles. He was also in full dad mode because two out of three of his children with ex Jennifer Garner were also present, daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9.

The Way Back star kept everyone occupied and having fun by taking all four of them to Universal CityWalk. It’s hard to believe that when 2021 started, Bennifer 2.0 wasn’t even on our radar and now, Affleck is taking the kids from both families out by himself. That requires a lot of trust on mom’s part and it also means that the twins are OK going out with JLo’s boyfriend.

Jennifer Lopez doesn't have time to play games with suitors who don't see her worth.

The duo already had a history with their first round of dating, but that was a lifetime ago and neither of them were parents back then. This time around, Affleck and Lopez have more at stake because the priority is on making sure the kids from their prior relationships are happy and adjusting well to the new-to-them situation. A source told Yahoo Entertainment that this is proof that “things are serious” between them. “They wouldn’t be spending time like this with the kids if it was just a fling,” the insider added.

That perspective even mirrors what JLo has been telling the media during her press tour for her latest single, “Cambia El Paso.” She told Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe, “I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.” For the 51-year-old to be shouting that from the rooftops (something we didn’t really see in her relationship with Alex Rodriguez), it must be true love.

