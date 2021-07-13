President Biden Is Meeting Your Teen’s Favorite Pop Star at the White House

The White House is about to get a little cooler on Wednesday with the hottest young pop star, who had a major career breakthrough during the pandemic, visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Olivia Rodrigo, whose hit single, “Driver’s License” was a constant presence on the radio and TikTok over the last six months, is meeting with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to support their COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Most public figures would announce their upcoming visit through a press release, but the Disney + star dropped a comment on the official POTUS account. The post she commented on had a very youthful-looking Biden smiling directly at the camera and a very specific caption, “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?” That’s when Rodrigo slyly got everyone excited by nonchalantly writing, “i’m in! see you tomorrow at the white house!”

Well, OK! That’s the way to do it when you are 18 years old and able to garner over 51,000 likes on that comment alone as of press time. The President enthusiastically responded with, “You bet!” That Instagram reveal should drum up some excitement for vaccines, which has been a politicized topic for months. The White House is hoping the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s participation will make an impact on teens and young adults as they become old enough to make their own medical decisions.

And of course, Twitter had to jump into the fray with this crossover of pop culture and politics. Tim Hogan, former communications director for Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted, “Red lights. Stop signs. There’s a built-in Olivia Rodrigo infrastructure pitch here folks. Send her to negotiations.” While another account dropped in a GIF of the President in a convertible with his signature Ray-Bans, “Joe Biden inviting Olivia Rodrigo to the White House because he too loves having a driver’s license.”

Rodrigo’s presence tomorrow should make some big waves on the home front, especially those who have Gen Z living under their roofs.

