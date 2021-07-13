Ashley Graham Just Stunned Us With This Gorgeous Bump Reveal For Baby #2

After an intense year of living through a pandemic while raising her her baby boy with husband Justin Ervin, Ashley Graham had some exciting news to share! The model took to Instagram early this morning to reveal that she and Ervin are expecting their second child together. Not only was the moving caption the perfect encapsulation of Graham and Ervin’s joy, the accompanying maternity photo was truly breathtaking — but, honestly, we’d expect nothing less from Graham.

In the photo, Graham posed in a sprawling green field with a backdrop of trees and hills covered in fog. The model looked simply majestic as she cradled her bare baby bump and gazed off into the distance. Graham was covered only by a long wrap, which draped over her chest and back. As if the photo, taken by her own husband, wasn’t enough, Graham’s caption truly revealed how excited she was for this new phase in her life.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she began the caption to her pregnancy announcement. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. She also tagged her husband’s Instagram handle, giving him full credit for capturing this beautiful moment in time.

Graham and Ervin started dating back in 2009, and got married roughly one year later in 2010. After nine years of wedded bliss, Graham and Ervin added to their family, announcing in August 2019 that Graham was expecting the couple’s first child. During her first pregnancy, Graham was completely transparent with her fans and social media followers about how her body adapted, and after the birth of her son, she continued to de-stigmatize societal expectations of motherhood.

Of course, there were plenty of stunning maternity photos even then, so it’s not a total surprise that Graham and Ervin marked the model’s next pregnancy announcement with similar, timeless style. In January 2020, the couple welcomed their son into the world, naming him Isaac. This is such an exciting time for Graham, who has long advocated for inclusion and thoughtful conversations in the modeling industry. What a thrill to get to see her embrace this new chapter in her and her family’s life!

