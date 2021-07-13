Jason Sudeikis Seems to Be Trying Hard to Put His Olivia Wilde Relationship Behind Him

Ending a relationship with a partner is one thing, but to go through a breakup under the scrutiny of the public eye seems nearly unbearable. Jason Sudeikis, however, seems really hopeful about the future and moving on from his split with longtime partner and former fiancée Olivia Wilde. The Ted Lasso star is now opening up about how he’s reflecting on his breakup with Wilde after the two split in November 2020 and it sounds like he’s looking forward to their breakup becoming more of a distant memory than it is now.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” the actor told GQ of the split, referencing how he’s coming to terms with the end of his and Wilde’s romance after roughly nine years together and two children — son Otis, born in 2014, and daughter Daisy, born in 2016. Sudeikis hopes that, even if he hasn’t come to terms with the end of their relationship in a year’s time, he will have an even greater understanding “in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” As for now, the Saturday Night Live alum is just trying to comprehend what he’s learned and what he can take from the close of that chapter in his life.

“That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he tells GQ. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.” Sudeikis and Wilde’s split came as a surprise for many longtime fans of the couple. However, the media frenzy that ensued following their breakup more than likely took a toll on their respective healing processes.

Wilde was photographed with singer Harry Styles in early 2021 while attending a friend’s wedding together, previously having collaborated on Wilde’s forthcoming directorial feature Don’t Worry Darling. The couple evidently transitioned their professional relationship to a romance, and they’re still going strong, as evidenced by recent photos of the pair vacationing in Italy.

As for Sudeikis, he reportedly began dating British model Keeley Hazell in February 2021. Neither Sudeikis nor Wilde have divulged intimate details from their personal lives or new relationships. In fact, the former partners are continuing to co-parent their youngsters while maintaining a congenial, thoughtful relationship as they both explore the new phases in their lives.

