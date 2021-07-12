Hurry, Amazon Prime Video Is Offering Free Trials & You Can Sign Up For It More Than Once

Are you daydreaming of joining Midge Maisel in the Catskills this summer? Or wondering what the world might look like through The Tomorrow War‘s lens? Well, you’re in luck! Amazon Prime Video is offering a free trial that lasts longer than competitive streamers. Even better? You can sign up for the free trial more than once. Here’s what you need to know to get ready for your summer-binge of Amazon Prime’s original TV series and movies.

Amazon Prime Video is Amazon’s streaming service with thousands of curated options for subscribers. Along with classic films like Roman Holiday and Charade, Amazon Prime Video houses a number of its own original content. Some shows that we simply cannot get enough of include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — which is heading into its fourth season — the scifi hit The Boys and more. Plus, Amazon Prime Video is also home to Oscar-nominated films like The Big Sick and emotional award show darlings like Manchester By The Sea. Finally, here’s the chance to catchup on so many great films and TV shows.

So, how long does the Amazon Prime Video free trial last?

Amazon Prime Video has its competitors beat in this area. With an initial free trial of the streaming service, viewers can get 30 days of free content before officially committing to signup. Not only will you have 30 days to check out content only available on Amazon Prime Video, you’ll also receive the benefits of Amazon Prime — like two-day shipping and Prime Music. But the best part of the free trial? You can sign up for it more than once, but there is a catch. If you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for 12 months, you can sign up again and explore the 30 days of content and more benefits for free.

All right, but how much will Amazon Video cost once the trial is over?

That’s a good question. Luckily, we have the answer. Amazon Prime Video on its own — that’s *just* the streaming service — is $8.99 per month, for non-Prime members. If you do have Amazon Prime, however, then you’re in luck! Amazon Prime Video automatically comes with your Prime subscription, and it’s free. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 a month or $119 per year, which means you can save upwards of $36 from just the monthly subscription.

