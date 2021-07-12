Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Were Seen Out at the Same Concert Just Weeks After That Rumored Dinner Date

Is this much ado about nothing or are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd sort of secretly dating? It’s hard to tell after the two stars were seen dining together in late June, and now, they were spotted at the same concert — but not necessarily with each other, which only deepens the mystery.

The Oscar winner and the musician attended an invite-only concert by Mustafa over the weekend and super sleuth fans caught photos of them in attendance — The Weeknd with a few friends and Jolie with daughters, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, per Page Six. (See the photos on Twitter.) Since they weren’t seen cozying up to each other, it feels like they just happened to be at the same place, at the same time. But it doesn’t stop the rumors from heating because who wouldn’t love two A-list stars hooking up for a summer romance?

The Weeknd is busy spreading his wings in the entertainment industry, so meeting up for dinner with an acting heavy hitter like Jolie, who also directs, could purely be a business decision. “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner],” a Page Six insider said. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series [The Idol] he’s starring in.” It’s not a bad move for the Grammy winner to cross over into TV and film because it’s worked well for his music colleagues like Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Harry Styles.

For now, there doesn’t seem to be any romance heating up, but that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t love to see Jolie and The Weeknd together. Things are definitely complicated for the Maleficent star as she continues to work through child custody issues with ex Brad Pitt, and the six kids they share are her main focus (or maybe it’s the other way around?). “You wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’” she told E! News in May. “But honestly, I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.’”

Either way, we still are going to side-eye Jolie and The Weeknd — just in case.

