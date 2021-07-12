Tom Cruise Sure Seems Like He’s Dating Co-Star Hayley Atwell in These New Wimbledon Photos

The rumors seem to be true! Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, who are reportedly dating, made quite the entrance together at the Wimbledon finals on Saturday. The alleged couple smiled and waved at the eager photographers who met them as they walked into the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. And while watching Australia’s Ashleigh Barty defeat the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in three sets for the Women’s Singles trophy, Atwell and Cruise were seen sitting side by side and chatting (see Page Six photos here).

Related story Alex Rodriguez Leaving Newly Single Katie Holmes’ Apartment Building Is Such a Jennifer Lopez Move

The co-stars of the seventh movie in Mission Impossible franchise were first rumored to be dating in December when photos published by The Sun showed Cruise and Atwell can be seen getting cozy on the set and holding hands. It’s always hard to know if those set photos are of the actors doing their jobs and simply performing a relationship written in the film, or if those moments were unscripted. Their Wimbledon date, however, points toward the latter, making the pair yet another one of the famous couples who met on set.

During their outing, Cruise and Atwell were joined by another MI co-star, Pom Klementieff, and Atwell even shared a pic of the trio on Instagram. Cruise made a second Wimbledon appearance on Sunday with co-star Esai Morales.

A production source told The Sun in December that the actors “hit it off from day one” on set, for which shooting was slated to begin in February 2020 in Italy but was shut down due to the pandemic.

“Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable,” the source said of how the COVID-19 restrictions during the film shoot had impacted them. “They’ve been meeting up after hours, and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy.”

The film began shooting again in the fall of 2020, but production was stopped and started a couple of times, as recently as June, because of set members testing positive for the virus.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples with significant age differences.