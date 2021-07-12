Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Packed On the PDA at Their Latest UFC Date

We love how raw and open Kourtney Kardashian is about her body and life. Her relationship with Travis Barker has led her to open up further about her personal life…at least physically. Right when we thought Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker couldn’t pack on the PDA any further…If you thought their thumb sucking, Instagram stories, and makeout photos were a lot, get ready for this latest display of PDA. These two really showed the world just how much they love one another. The couple was spotted at the UFC 264 event and made sure to show the world just how much they’re into one another…by exchanging a french kiss while on video.

The pair seemed to realize they were on camera, as they both look directly into the camera and still went ahead and shared a smooch. Honestly, it was more of a lick than a kiss if you ask us. As happy as we are to see Kardashian giddy with her new man, we don’t really need to see all the details…if you catch our drift. We do love how they are both so daring and open to the public with their relationship, even if sometimes it may feel a little overboard.

Well, one thing is very clear in this whole situation. Kardashian and Barker are very comfortable around one another. And frankly, it seems like they don’t care what anyone thinks. We are curious as to how Kourtney’s little ones feel about the PDA…we can only imagine they’re also happy to see their mom in love…but probably don’t enjoy witnessing all those kisses.