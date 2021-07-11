Kate Middleton Is Back at Wimbledon After Covid Exposure Scare

It looks like it was a daddy-daughter day for Kate Middleton at Wimbledon. The Duchess of Cambridge is back at the popular sporting event, after receiving news she was exposed to COVID-19. Middleton self-isolated and was back in time for the final events of the tournament, including the men and women’s final, and the men’s wheelchair final. Middleton looked like she was having a blast at her first public appearance since the scare, and how could she not, after self-isolating for 10 days?

She got to present the ladies’ single finals trophy to Ashleigh Barty on her first day back and her outfit did not disappoint. Middleton wore a beautiful fit and flare-style green dress that hit mid-calf, such a classic choice for her. She spent her second day back at the event with her dad, Michael Middleton, and they seemed to have a ton of fun. Prince William was unable to attend that day due to another royal obligation, cheering on the England national football team in the Euro 2020 final. Middleton was dress to the nines yet again, but are we surprised? She always looks incredible. She wore a baby pink mid-length dress that reminded us of Jackie Kennedy’s elegant style. Middleton and her father were photographed laughing and doing the wave, something we were excited to see Middleton join in on.

Michael Middleton, Kate Middleton, Scott Lloyd. AP.

We’re just so glad to see her living life to the fullest after her COVID-19 scare. It’s never fun to self-isolate, but getting to see the end of Wimbledon gets pretty close to our dream way of emerging from quarantine.

