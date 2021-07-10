Donald Trump Admitted That Even Republicans Were Begging Him to Drop Brett Kavanaugh

Back in 2018, Donald Trump made a decision as president that wasn’t very popular — not just with the Democrats, but also with the Republicans. Who are we talking about? Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Brent Kavanaugh.

According to Michael Wolff’s upcoming book, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, nobody wanted to put him through after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward with allegations of sexual assault dating back to the early 1980s. The only person who stuck by him during the controversial nomination process was the 45th president, and it was Trump, who revealed this news to the author in a post-presidential interview.

The 45th president claims in the book that “practically every senator called” him, “including Crazy Mitch,” and told him to “cut him loose, sir, cut him loose.” That’s a pretty bold statement considering Republicans showed a united front to the press when it came to confirming him (only Republican Lisa Murkowski voted no). Now the former president is taking credit for saving Kavanaugh’s career. “I said, ’We can’t do that because it will destroy him — he won’t be able to even go back to the second-highest court, right?'” Trump said. “I went through that thing and fought like hell for Kavanaugh — and I saved his life, and I saved his career.”

That’s something Trump wishes the associate justice would remember now, sharing to Wolff, “I went through that thing and fought like hell for Kavanaugh — and I saved his life, and I saved his career.” What he feels is that Kavanaugh has been disloyal to him on the bench. “I don’t want anything — one thing has nothing to do with another — but I am very disappointed in him, in his rulings,” he explained to the author. “I can’t even believe what’s happening. I’m very disappointed in Kavanaugh. I just told you something I haven’t told a lot of people. In retrospect, he just hasn’t had the courage you need to be a great justice. I’m basing this on more than just the election.”

In the end, Kavanaugh won because he has a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court, thanks to Trump. But the former president isn’t going to be shy about letting everyone know that nobody wanted him there — including the Republicans.

