Christina Haack’s Ex Tarek El Moussa Still Has a Big Part in Her Life Amid Her New Relationship

If you want to know how well Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are co-parenting, the answer probably lies in the recent revelation that her ex-husband has already met her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall. It’s a pretty good indication that the two HGTV stars are open about each other’s lives — to a point.

Related story A Timeline of Christina Anstead's Dating Life, From Tarek El Moussa to Ant Anstead Split

On Thursday, Haack surprised a lot of her fans by revealing that she has been dating Hall since “this past spring,” so while the relationship was new to the public, it certainly wasn’t new to her. He’s also familiar to El Moussa, who admitted to ET that he had met his ex’s new beau, “I think she’s doing alright!” His fiancée, Heather Rae Young, also added that they’ve met him “a few times” while giving him the stamp of approval. El Moussa was a little more hesitant about giving Hall his thumbs up just yet. “Don’t really know him, but I sure hope [he’s a good guy,]” he said.

Joshua Hall, Christina Haack MEGA.

Meanwhile, Haack is living her best life in Mexico as she and her beau enjoy their first major vacation together. The couple was spotted on Thursday at a natural swimming hole, where she sported a cute pink bikini and cozied up to Hall after a day frolicking in the sun, hiking and jumping off the rocks into the water. This public reveal is a big deal to the Christina on the Coast star because she’s been “crazy protective over him” while they “get to know each other,” per her Instagram post.

It looks like that private time is over as they have now stepped into a media whirlwind with the paparazzi catching every moment of their getaway. And, hopefully, El Moussa will have more time to know Hall better upon his return from paradise with his ex-wife. We’re sure it’s important to him to know who might be hanging around his children, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, that he shares with Haack — because it looks like Hall is sticking around for the long haul.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who will always be friends.

