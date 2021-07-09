Andie MacDowell’s Gorgeous Gray Hair Looked Right At Home on the Cannes Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival is the place to be right now for some of the biggest international stars in the entertainment industry. And there’s one person who is totally having the time of her life while feeling herself on the red carpet: Andie MacDowell! The longtime actress and model has been gracing the red carpet of the film festival for the past few days, and she’s radiated confidence while showing off her natural curly gray hair.

MacDowell is currently attending the French film festival in support of L’Oréal Paris and its new Lights on Women initiative, per People. She also spoke with the outlet about her stunning, natural look. “I’m not worried about keeping it under control,” MacDowell said of her hairdo. In fact, the actress and model is wholly embracing her wild side during the film festival.

Andie MacDowell AP.

“We’ve emphasized the wildness. We’ve gone with that,” she explained. So, what’s the secret to MacDowell’s voluminous hairdo? Lots of conditioner! “I just put conditioner in and leave it in there. If I’m not working, that’s all I do. I just sleep in it sometimes.” Along with embracing her hair’s natural texture, she’s all about its untouched color right now.

“Because of the silver, it gets even a little drier. The texture becomes even more wiry, but I’m embracing all of it,” she told the outlet. “I’m comfortable. I like me. That’s where you get to by the time you’re my age.” MacDowell has totally been stunning on the red carpet over the past few days while attending the Cannes Film Festival. As Cannes continues, longtime fans of the star surely cannot wait to keep seeing her embrace her stunning, natural hair and beauty!

