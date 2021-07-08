Christina Haack’s Relationship With Joshua Hall Is Already Way More Serious Than We Realized

Christina Haack is doubling down on her love for Joshua Hall on social media — all in one day. We got our first glimpse of him on her Instagram Story on Thursday morning as she shared images of them out at their “whimsical romantic dinner” during their trip to Mexico.

Now she’s added Hall to her Instagram feed with a beautiful photo of her sitting in his lap while the wind whips through her blonde locks. We can only see them from behind, which is exactly the way she wants it, given the very personal caption she shared with her followers. Haack reveals that they met “this past spring,” and they were immediately drawn to each other. “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit,” the HGTV personality explained.

The couple enjoyed the “few solid months” of “getting to know each other” away from the press — and away from fans, who have known her has “Christina El Moussa” and “Christina Anstead.” Haack goes on to detail that “so-called ‘fame’ provides so many things, but it comes with a cost” because “they build you up then tear you down.” And that’s where the Christina on the Coast star is taking charge when it comes to headlines and the internet — she sounds like she’s in love and feeling incredible freedom to be herself in this relationship.

For internet sleuths trying to find Hall’s social media pages, he doesn’t have any, according to Haack, and she doesn’t want to hear from anyone who thinks she’s rushing into “another relationship” so soon after her divorce from Ant Anstead. It’s her life to lead — “Guess what,” she concluded in the post. “I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want.”

