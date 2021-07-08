Ivanka Trump’s Consulting Fees Could Make Her a Legal Target

The pressure is on when it comes to the Trump Organization after charges were filed last week against CFO Allen Weisselberg and the company. Now all eyes are on Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who reportedly might be next on the target list for the Manhattan District Attorney.

Michael D’Antonio, author of Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success, seems to think Trump’s eldest daughter should worry because she “got quite significant sums paid to her as non-employee compensation” while she was also a full-time employee at the Trump Organization, per CNN. “One of the things that Allen Weisselberg is in trouble for is taking money as a contractor and then claiming self-employed status so that he can get some of the retirement benefits that the tax code allows for self-employed people,” D’Antonio explained. By utilizing this questionable business strategy, it “freed the Trump Organization from paying part of her taxes.”

Donald Trump reportedly asked these questions about Ghislaine Maxwell in new book. https://t.co/VaNXIBTQcI — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 7, 2021

What makes this situation so heated is the Weisselberg continues to stay loyal to the former president despite pressure from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to work with prosecutors. Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne told MSNBC on Monday that the Trump CFO has been warned and investigators have explained to him that they “have everything [they] need” to move forward with this case. “The amount of detail in this indictment tells me that they’re trying to tell other people you have got to flip, because ‘we have everything; we have the double books,'” Alksne shared. “‘We know what you told your tax accountants was a lie. We know that we’re gonna be able to prove these cases.’”

Absolutely nothing and keep praying that it’s not him! #IvankaWho https://t.co/qrjEZ87ssr — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) July 3, 2021

That seems like a big threat to Donald’s favorite child, so would he step up as a father to protect Ivanka? NBC Legal Contributor Katie Phang asked that question of the 45th president’s former attorney Michael Cohen via Twitter, “Question: what will Trump do if it’s Ivanka in the crosshairs?’ Cohen had a simple response, “Absolutely nothing and keep praying that it’s not him! #IvankaWho.” He believes that Donald will sacrifice his kids before ever turning himself in if the case gets to that point.

In the meantime, Ivanka continues to lay low in Florida while putting her political ambitions on the back burner to continue “focusing on family time.” However, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office may have different plans for her.

SheKnows reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

