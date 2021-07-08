Kourtney Kardashian’s Unedited Thong Photo Is Everything Khloé’s Critics Wish She Would Post

Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life and leaning right into hot girl summer with her romance with Travis Barker and her super fit bod. What we love about Poosh’s latest Instagram post is that it shows off her fitness level while still giving us an unfiltered view of what a woman’s body looks like.

Kourtney is seen strutting up a hill from behind — so we get the perfect view of her butt in a thong from this angle. The caption reads, “Talk about an instant butt lift. We tapped Kourt’s trainer @jesseohara for her top at-home pilates moves for a rounder rear.” Instead of Kourtney’s lifestyle website trying to sell us on a perfect behind with no textures and no flaws, we do see a realistic view of her body.

That’s something fans have been asking of her younger sister, Khloé, for quite some time. After the Kardashian team had unedited bikini photos of the Good American founder removed from the internet, the request was met with a lot of backlash. Too many young girls and women look up to the reality stars and Khloé could have used it as a moment of empowerment, but instead, it felt like a shameful moment. The family has such a powerful platform and they have access to expensive treatments and procedures that many people can’t afford — yet they’ve set some pretty high beauty standards that aren’t just a trend, they have become the norm. And at the same time, they’re human and all humans have flaws.

So we are cheering on Kourtney’s decision to post her incredible body just as it is because it sends a message to all of us to love the skin we are in. We hope her sisters follow in her footsteps because she’s leading the way down a different and refreshing path.

