Christina Haack Just Shared Her First Photos With a New Guy Since Her Ant Anstead Split

Christina Haack MEGA.
Christina Haack is officially putting her fans on notice that she’s moved on from her divorce from Ant Anstead. She did this by sharing her first photos with her new man, Joshua Hall — and they look smitten with each other.

The couple, who are on vacation in Mexico to celebrate her 38th birthday, enjoyed a “whimsical romantic dinner,” per Haack’s Instagram Story. She shared a photo of them cuddled together enjoying glasses of white wine as they looked sun-kissed and relaxed at their tropical dining spot. The second photo shows their tanned faces cozying up for a steamier photo after dinner — Haack looks really happy to be on holiday with her beau.

Joshua Hall, Christina Haack Instagram/Christina Haack.

The Christina on the Coast star has a lot in common with Hall as he is an Austin, Texas realtor, who is originally from California, per US Weekly. He’s also accustomed to the spotlight since his sisters, Stacie Adams and Jessica Hall, have both appeared on reality shows like The Hills and Kendra on Top. Haack has also been careful to nurture the relationship outside of the prying eyes of the press until now. A source told People, “They’ve enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise.”

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall Instagram/Christina Haack.

Hall seems like he can roll with Haack’s public life, especially since the HGTV star is now ready to share him with the world. The public boyfriend reveal also comes on the heels of the news that her ex-husband is dating two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger. Anstead met her on the set of his Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride and the sparks flew immediately. It’s good to see the former couple contently moving forward, especially after such a challenging divorce.

